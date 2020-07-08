All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2727 S Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2727 S Lamar Blvd
Last updated November 18 2019 at 2:30 PM

2727 S Lamar Blvd

2727 S Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2727 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
As you are unpacking your stuff in your sweet new apartment, you uncover something you have not seen in decades. It’s a letter to your future self that you wrote in elementary school. How it lasted all these years, you don’t know (mom probably snuck in in there). The letter reads “Sum day i will gro up and be sooper cool and boojee, and live in a really cool howse with lots of rooms and it will be totally cool, and evryone will wanto be frends with me and ill have the best room ever’.

You first wonder how the hell you passed elementary school with that spelling, and thank goodness you have stifled your tendency of run on sentences. But then you see your new swanky abode and give a thumbs up to yourself for being so on point with your predictions. Didn’t you also write that letter about becoming an eccentrically philanthropic billionaire who lives on a private island?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Designer Lighting Package

Granite Countertops

Large Soaking Tubs

Tile Backsplash

Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets

Under-Counter Recycling Bins

City Skyline View

One Car Garage

Private Yard

Additional Storage

Kitchen Island And Wood Vinyl Flooring

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Patios Or Balconies

Washer And Dryer Or Connections

9-Foot Ceilings

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Indoor Bicycle Storage

Controlled Access To Buildings And Parking

Resident Lounge With Coffee Bar

Resident Vegetable/Herb Garden

Fire Pit with Lounge Seating

On-Site Restaurant And Retail

Direct Access To Del Curto Park

Pet Washing Station

Fitness Center

24-Hr. Parcel Pending Locker System

Swimming Pool With Sun Deck

Access To Public Transportation

Recycling Program

__________________

Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating

I am a local Austinite fluent in English, Thai, Tacos, and Apartments. I’m basically a super genius. I have dedicated my super genius powers to helping people like you find amazing places to live in Austin (and where to get the best tacos). My team and I have helped hundreds of people find amazing places to live, and I’d love to do the same for you. Please hit me up! I am completely free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
2727 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 2727 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2727 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd offers parking.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2727 S Lamar Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2727 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Enfield Court Apartments
2606 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway
Austin, TX 78652
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin