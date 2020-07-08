2727 S Lamar Blvd

Amenities
As you are unpacking your stuff in your sweet new apartment, you uncover something you have not seen in decades. It’s a letter to your future self that you wrote in elementary school. How it lasted all these years, you don’t know (mom probably snuck in in there). The letter reads “Sum day i will gro up and be sooper cool and boojee, and live in a really cool howse with lots of rooms and it will be totally cool, and evryone will wanto be frends with me and ill have the best room ever’.
You first wonder how the hell you passed elementary school with that spelling, and thank goodness you have stifled your tendency of run on sentences. But then you see your new swanky abode and give a thumbs up to yourself for being so on point with your predictions. Didn’t you also write that letter about becoming an eccentrically philanthropic billionaire who lives on a private island?
Apartment Amenities
Designer Lighting Package
Granite Countertops
Large Soaking Tubs
Tile Backsplash
Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets
Under-Counter Recycling Bins
City Skyline View
One Car Garage
Private Yard
Additional Storage
Kitchen Island And Wood Vinyl Flooring
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Patios Or Balconies
Washer And Dryer Or Connections
9-Foot Ceilings
Community Amenities
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Indoor Bicycle Storage
Controlled Access To Buildings And Parking
Resident Lounge With Coffee Bar
Resident Vegetable/Herb Garden
Fire Pit with Lounge Seating
On-Site Restaurant And Retail
Direct Access To Del Curto Park
Pet Washing Station
Fitness Center
24-Hr. Parcel Pending Locker System
Swimming Pool With Sun Deck
Access To Public Transportation
Recycling Program
Swasdee krup! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating
I am a local Austinite fluent in English, Thai, Tacos, and Apartments. I’m basically a super genius. I have dedicated my super genius powers to helping people like you find amazing places to live in Austin (and where to get the best tacos). My team and I have helped hundreds of people find amazing places to live, and I’d love to do the same for you. Please hit me up! I am completely free to work with.