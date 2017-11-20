All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2716 S 5th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2716 S 5th ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2716 S 5th ST

2716 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2716 5th St, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bd/2.5bth in Townhouse HOA living close to SoCo and DT Austin. Top of the line Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel appliances. All Bamboo wood flooring (NO carpet). Large private front porch and 2 balconies, one off master overlooking downtown. 2 car garage. Additional 250 sq ft not included in 1930 sf condo for use as gym, storage, office, 'man-cave'...your choice. GREAT community with amenities: pool, clubhouse, 2 dog park areas. 8 mins from heart of downtown, easy access to Ben White to airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 S 5th ST have any available units?
2716 S 5th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 S 5th ST have?
Some of 2716 S 5th ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 S 5th ST currently offering any rent specials?
2716 S 5th ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 S 5th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 S 5th ST is pet friendly.
Does 2716 S 5th ST offer parking?
Yes, 2716 S 5th ST does offer parking.
Does 2716 S 5th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 S 5th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 S 5th ST have a pool?
Yes, 2716 S 5th ST has a pool.
Does 2716 S 5th ST have accessible units?
No, 2716 S 5th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 S 5th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 S 5th ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane
Austin, TX 78753
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin