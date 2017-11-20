2716 S 5th ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bd/2.5bth in Townhouse HOA living close to SoCo and DT Austin. Top of the line Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel appliances. All Bamboo wood flooring (NO carpet). Large private front porch and 2 balconies, one off master overlooking downtown. 2 car garage. Additional 250 sq ft not included in 1930 sf condo for use as gym, storage, office, 'man-cave'...your choice. GREAT community with amenities: pool, clubhouse, 2 dog park areas. 8 mins from heart of downtown, easy access to Ben White to airport.