2711 Halcyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home has gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings and open plan. Main living on the second floor with kitchen, spacious room for living and dining, opens to lovely stone terrace. Stainless Kitchen Aid appliances and farm sink. Large laundry room/pantry with washer/dryer hookups and shelves. Top floor is master suite with high-end berber carpet, two walk-in closets, master bath with large walk-in shower and bench, double vanity and toilet cove.



This freestanding (unattached) home is the largest floor plan in The Orchard. Community BBQ & picnic area, plus walk to nearby Rosewood Neighborhood Park, and just minutes drive to downtown.



Security deposit $3000. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.