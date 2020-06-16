All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2711 Halcyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2711 Halcyon Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

2711 Halcyon Drive

2711 Halcyon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Govalle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2711 Halcyon Dr, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home has gorgeous wood floors, high ceilings and open plan. Main living on the second floor with kitchen, spacious room for living and dining, opens to lovely stone terrace. Stainless Kitchen Aid appliances and farm sink. Large laundry room/pantry with washer/dryer hookups and shelves. Top floor is master suite with high-end berber carpet, two walk-in closets, master bath with large walk-in shower and bench, double vanity and toilet cove.

This freestanding (unattached) home is the largest floor plan in The Orchard. Community BBQ & picnic area, plus walk to nearby Rosewood Neighborhood Park, and just minutes drive to downtown.

Security deposit $3000. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Halcyon Drive have any available units?
2711 Halcyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Halcyon Drive have?
Some of 2711 Halcyon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Halcyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Halcyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Halcyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Halcyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Halcyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2711 Halcyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Halcyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Halcyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Halcyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2711 Halcyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Halcyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2711 Halcyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Halcyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Halcyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin