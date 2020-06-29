All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2708 Willow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2708 Willow St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

2708 Willow St

2708 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2708 Willow Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Recently-constructed, contemporary home with a spacious open layout, massive windows, natural light, concrete and bamboo floors. Huge backyard and large shade trees. Walk-in closets and lots of extra storage space.

3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Holly / East Cesar Chavez neighborhood. Fantastic location! 6 minute drive to downtown and 8 minute drive to the airport. Easy access to Town Lake trails, Roy Guerrero Park, Disc Golf Course and Softball Fields. Short walk to bars, restaurants and stores on Cesar Chavez Street.

One car garage with driveway and additional street parking. Pet friendly. Wired for lightning fast fiber internet. Cutting edge Vivint Smart Home System integrated with home security, programmable thermostats, electric door locks, and garage door opener.

$3,449 per month with one month security deposit. Utilities not included. Managed personally by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Willow St have any available units?
2708 Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Willow St have?
Some of 2708 Willow St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Willow St offers parking.
Does 2708 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 Willow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Willow St have a pool?
No, 2708 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 2708 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Willow St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonmora
4501 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin