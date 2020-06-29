2708 Willow St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Recently-constructed, contemporary home with a spacious open layout, massive windows, natural light, concrete and bamboo floors. Huge backyard and large shade trees. Walk-in closets and lots of extra storage space.



3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Holly / East Cesar Chavez neighborhood. Fantastic location! 6 minute drive to downtown and 8 minute drive to the airport. Easy access to Town Lake trails, Roy Guerrero Park, Disc Golf Course and Softball Fields. Short walk to bars, restaurants and stores on Cesar Chavez Street.



One car garage with driveway and additional street parking. Pet friendly. Wired for lightning fast fiber internet. Cutting edge Vivint Smart Home System integrated with home security, programmable thermostats, electric door locks, and garage door opener.



$3,449 per month with one month security deposit. Utilities not included. Managed personally by owner