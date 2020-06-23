2705 East Side Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Family Home in Great Location! - This 4 bedroom home is ready for move in and perfectly located behind St. Edwards University and close to I35. As you arrive at the property you will quickly notice the great curb appeal. Upon entry you are greeted by stunning hard wood floors that stretch as far as the eyes can see and a beautiful stair case leading to the 2nd floor.. This home was built in the traditional style with separate living area, dinning area, and kitchen. Out back you will find and enclosed sun room and large yard space. This home will not last long. Call today for a showing.



(RLNE4544067)