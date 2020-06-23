All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2705 East Side Drive

2705 East Side Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2705 East Side Drive, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Family Home in Great Location! - This 4 bedroom home is ready for move in and perfectly located behind St. Edwards University and close to I35. As you arrive at the property you will quickly notice the great curb appeal. Upon entry you are greeted by stunning hard wood floors that stretch as far as the eyes can see and a beautiful stair case leading to the 2nd floor.. This home was built in the traditional style with separate living area, dinning area, and kitchen. Out back you will find and enclosed sun room and large yard space. This home will not last long. Call today for a showing.

(RLNE4544067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 East Side Drive have any available units?
2705 East Side Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 East Side Drive have?
Some of 2705 East Side Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 East Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2705 East Side Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 East Side Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 East Side Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2705 East Side Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2705 East Side Drive does offer parking.
Does 2705 East Side Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2705 East Side Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 East Side Drive have a pool?
No, 2705 East Side Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2705 East Side Drive have accessible units?
No, 2705 East Side Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 East Side Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 East Side Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
