Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic bungalow in 78704! This adorable home has 4 beds & 1.5 baths. Tons of light, an enormous yard, covered patio & cool cinderblock fencing. Updated cabinets & gas range in the kitchen! Master bed has ensuite bath. Huge utility room w/ built in storage. One of the bigger back yards in the area! Incredible location! Short distance to St. Edward's University, delicious restaurants, downtown and Blunn Creek Nature Preserve! This beautiful home is available soon!