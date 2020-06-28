All apartments in Austin
2702 Little Valley Cove

2702 Little Valley Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2702 Little Valley Cove, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed/ 2 Bath unit fully upgraded and modernized inside & out. Property has a terrific connected floor plan with inviting living area / fireplace with open transition to fully remodeled kitchen & dining areas. Comes with all daily appliances (except washer and dryer) and has tile floors and fresh paint & remodeled bathrooms. Great value for people seeking a modern aesthetic with plenty of space just minutes from downtown! Pet Fee is Non Refundable
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Little Valley Cove have any available units?
2702 Little Valley Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Little Valley Cove have?
Some of 2702 Little Valley Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Little Valley Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Little Valley Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Little Valley Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Little Valley Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Little Valley Cove offer parking?
No, 2702 Little Valley Cove does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Little Valley Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Little Valley Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Little Valley Cove have a pool?
No, 2702 Little Valley Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Little Valley Cove have accessible units?
No, 2702 Little Valley Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Little Valley Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Little Valley Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
