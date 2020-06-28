2702 Little Valley Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed/ 2 Bath unit fully upgraded and modernized inside & out. Property has a terrific connected floor plan with inviting living area / fireplace with open transition to fully remodeled kitchen & dining areas. Comes with all daily appliances (except washer and dryer) and has tile floors and fresh paint & remodeled bathrooms. Great value for people seeking a modern aesthetic with plenty of space just minutes from downtown! Pet Fee is Non Refundable

Contact us to schedule a showing.