Tranquil cottage in highly sought after Allandale is waiting for you. Classic 3/2 layout. Kitchen renovated in 2013. Heating/AC unit brand new 2018 complete with Nest. AT&T Fiber/Wifi ready to go! Perfect layout for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Utility room in garage next to small greenhouse for extra storage. Walking distance to highly anticipated Grove Development. All stainless appliances included. Complete lawn service included! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2614 West 49th Street have any available units?
2614 West 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 West 49th Street have?
Some of 2614 West 49th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2614 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2614 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2614 West 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2614 West 49th Street does offer parking.
Does 2614 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 2614 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2614 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 2614 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.