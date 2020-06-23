2614 West 49th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Tranquil cottage in highly sought after Allandale is waiting for you. Classic 3/2 layout. Kitchen renovated in 2013. Heating/AC unit brand new 2018 complete with Nest. AT&T Fiber/Wifi ready to go! Perfect layout for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Utility room in garage next to small greenhouse for extra storage. Walking distance to highly anticipated Grove Development. All stainless appliances included. Complete lawn service included!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.