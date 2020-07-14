2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

~ 3/2 In South Austin's Olympic Heights ~ - Fantastic family home located in Olympic Heights. Open 2 story plan features open living room ceilings overlooked by home office/ family rm/ game rm. Master-on-main, oversized master bath & closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen, all apps, with breakfast area. Enclosed backyard perfect for kids or pets. Laundry room & two car garage complete this well located S Austin family home. Community pool & amenities.



Close to major intersections, retail stores, shopping, restaurants. Great schools.



Pets accepted with additional deposit.

The laundry room does not come with the washer and dryer, only connections.



(RLNE4637750)