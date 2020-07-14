All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard

2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
~ 3/2 In South Austin's Olympic Heights ~ - Fantastic family home located in Olympic Heights. Open 2 story plan features open living room ceilings overlooked by home office/ family rm/ game rm. Master-on-main, oversized master bath & closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Large kitchen, all apps, with breakfast area. Enclosed backyard perfect for kids or pets. Laundry room & two car garage complete this well located S Austin family home. Community pool & amenities.

Close to major intersections, retail stores, shopping, restaurants. Great schools.

Pets accepted with additional deposit.
The laundry room does not come with the washer and dryer, only connections.

(RLNE4637750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard have any available units?
2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard have?
Some of 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Marcus Abrams Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Highline
13201 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Volume 5
2500 E 22nd St
Austin, TX 78722
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive
Austin, TX 78747
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane
Austin, TX 78748
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin