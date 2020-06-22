Amenities
2602 Canterbury Street Available 07/24/20 3 BR / 2 BA 1930's East Austin Bungalow - One block to Lady Bird Lake - 06/16/2020 3:00 PM STATUS: PROCESSING APPLICATION
Enjoy modern amenities in a 1930's East Austin Bungalow in the Holly Neighborhood, one block from Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown. Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a full laundry room. Front 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath and master is in the rear of the home with its own full bath and access to back yard thru French doors. Enjoy this quiet, very walk-able and bike-able neighborhood. Walk to your favorite coffee shop, delicious restaurant, or trendy bar! Home is professionally managed and will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Initial lease thru 01/31/2021
(RLNE2706329)