Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

2602 Canterbury Street

2602 Canterbury Street · (512) 343-6990 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2602 Canterbury Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2602 Canterbury Street · Avail. Jul 24

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
2602 Canterbury Street Available 07/24/20 3 BR / 2 BA 1930's East Austin Bungalow - One block to Lady Bird Lake - 06/16/2020 3:00 PM STATUS: PROCESSING APPLICATION

Enjoy modern amenities in a 1930's East Austin Bungalow in the Holly Neighborhood, one block from Lady Bird Lake and minutes from downtown. Fully remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a full laundry room. Front 2 bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath and master is in the rear of the home with its own full bath and access to back yard thru French doors. Enjoy this quiet, very walk-able and bike-able neighborhood. Walk to your favorite coffee shop, delicious restaurant, or trendy bar! Home is professionally managed and will be professionally cleaned prior to move in. Initial lease thru 01/31/2021

(RLNE2706329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Canterbury Street have any available units?
2602 Canterbury Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Canterbury Street have?
Some of 2602 Canterbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Canterbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Canterbury Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Canterbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2602 Canterbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 2602 Canterbury Street offer parking?
No, 2602 Canterbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Canterbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 Canterbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Canterbury Street have a pool?
No, 2602 Canterbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Canterbury Street have accessible units?
No, 2602 Canterbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Canterbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Canterbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
