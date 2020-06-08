2600 Penny Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing condo!! Unique and newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with new paint, new floors, new fixtures, completely updated bathrooms with double vanity in master and new spacious closets in both rooms. All new stainless steel appliances. Located just 10 minutes to the Domain, 11 minutes from Apple Campus on Parmer Lane, 14 minutes to downtown Austin walking distance to all kinds of restaurants, shopping and retail. Walking distance to Burnet Rd. corridor with tons of retail, shops, food, etc.



(RLNE5426967)