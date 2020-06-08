All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2600 Penny Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2600 Penny Ln
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2600 Penny Ln

2600 Penny Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Shoal Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2600 Penny Lane, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing condo!! Unique and newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with new paint, new floors, new fixtures, completely updated bathrooms with double vanity in master and new spacious closets in both rooms. All new stainless steel appliances. Located just 10 minutes to the Domain, 11 minutes from Apple Campus on Parmer Lane, 14 minutes to downtown Austin walking distance to all kinds of restaurants, shopping and retail. Walking distance to Burnet Rd. corridor with tons of retail, shops, food, etc.

(RLNE5426967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Penny Ln have any available units?
2600 Penny Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Penny Ln have?
Some of 2600 Penny Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Penny Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Penny Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Penny Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Penny Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Penny Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Penny Ln offers parking.
Does 2600 Penny Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Penny Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Penny Ln have a pool?
No, 2600 Penny Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Penny Ln have accessible units?
No, 2600 Penny Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Penny Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Penny Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
The District at Soco
501 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78704
Keystone
5230 Thunder Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Windsor South Lamar
809 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin