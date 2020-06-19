All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2600 Esperanza Xing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2600 Esperanza Xing
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2600 Esperanza Xing

2600 Esperanza Crossing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2600 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are moving out on March 9th and looking for people to sublet our place.

-Lease ends August 30th 2019.
-Saving $357( $1630/mo ?$1273/mo )
-Pet deposit paid. $20/mo of a pet fee needed if you have one.
-Two pools, gym, grills, free coffee...
-Walking distance to many restaurants/cafes/shopping in the domain.
-5min to the train station which takes you to downtown.
-Pet friendly. Also less than 10min drive to Walnut creek and dog park across the street.
-Very nice neighbors.

Please send me a tex/email if you are interested!
Wed love to show you the actual place as your request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Esperanza Xing have any available units?
2600 Esperanza Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Esperanza Xing have?
Some of 2600 Esperanza Xing's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Esperanza Xing currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Esperanza Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Esperanza Xing pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Esperanza Xing is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Esperanza Xing offer parking?
No, 2600 Esperanza Xing does not offer parking.
Does 2600 Esperanza Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Esperanza Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Esperanza Xing have a pool?
Yes, 2600 Esperanza Xing has a pool.
Does 2600 Esperanza Xing have accessible units?
No, 2600 Esperanza Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Esperanza Xing have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 Esperanza Xing does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
IMT Residences at Riata
5705 Diehl Trl
Austin, TX 78727
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin