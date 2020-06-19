2600 Esperanza Xing

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool dog park coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are moving out on March 9th and looking for people to sublet our place.



-Lease ends August 30th 2019.

-Saving $357( $1630/mo ?$1273/mo )

-Pet deposit paid. $20/mo of a pet fee needed if you have one.

-Two pools, gym, grills, free coffee...

-Walking distance to many restaurants/cafes/shopping in the domain.

-5min to the train station which takes you to downtown.

-Pet friendly. Also less than 10min drive to Walnut creek and dog park across the street.

-Very nice neighbors.



Please send me a tex/email if you are interested!

Wed love to show you the actual place as your request.