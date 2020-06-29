All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

2522 Watkins Way

2522 Watkins Way · No Longer Available
Location

2522 Watkins Way, Austin, TX 78746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed, 3.5 bath Townhouse - This spacious 3/3.5 townhouse has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, main living with gas fireplace, covered outdoor patio and attached 2-car garage. Upstairs second living/den, bonus office room, high vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, 2nd bedroom w/ ensuite, finishes incl. Toto, Waterworks and Wetstyles soaking tub. Minutes to retail shopping, restaurants, schools, Greenbelt, downtown Austin and ABIA airport. Eanes schools are close by. Washer and dryer include and pets welcome.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Eanes ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Watkins Way have any available units?
2522 Watkins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Watkins Way have?
Some of 2522 Watkins Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Watkins Way currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Watkins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Watkins Way pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Watkins Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2522 Watkins Way offer parking?
Yes, 2522 Watkins Way offers parking.
Does 2522 Watkins Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2522 Watkins Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Watkins Way have a pool?
No, 2522 Watkins Way does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Watkins Way have accessible units?
No, 2522 Watkins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Watkins Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2522 Watkins Way has units with dishwashers.

