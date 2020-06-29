2522 Watkins Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed, 3.5 bath Townhouse - This spacious 3/3.5 townhouse has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, main living with gas fireplace, covered outdoor patio and attached 2-car garage. Upstairs second living/den, bonus office room, high vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, 2nd bedroom w/ ensuite, finishes incl. Toto, Waterworks and Wetstyles soaking tub. Minutes to retail shopping, restaurants, schools, Greenbelt, downtown Austin and ABIA airport. Eanes schools are close by. Washer and dryer include and pets welcome.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Eanes ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



No Pets Allowed



