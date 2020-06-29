2522 Watkins Way

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed, 3.5 bath Townhouse - This spacious 3/3.5 townhouse has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, main living with gas fireplace, covered outdoor patio and attached 2-car garage. Upstairs second living/den, bonus office room, high vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, 2nd bedroom w/ ensuite, finishes incl. Toto, Waterworks and Wetstyles soaking tub. Minutes to retail shopping, restaurants, schools, Greenbelt, downtown Austin and ABIA airport. Eanes schools are close by. Washer and dryer include and pets welcome.
NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.
Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Eanes ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50
All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.
Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5719659)