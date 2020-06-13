All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:08 PM

2521 Sutherland ST

2521 Sutherland St · (512) 296-3002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2521 Sutherland St, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to an elegant contemporary home in Westlake! Walk to Eanes ISD schools and perfect location to downtown within 10 mins. Open floorplan with designer hardware, s.s. appliances, and Hunter Douglas designer automated curtain. Samsung washer/dryer included. Featuring the best in class living experience in Austin. Hidden neighborhood next to Barton Creek Greenbelt and conveniently close to work, school, shopping, and entertainment. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Sutherland ST have any available units?
2521 Sutherland ST has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2521 Sutherland ST currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Sutherland ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Sutherland ST pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Sutherland ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2521 Sutherland ST offer parking?
No, 2521 Sutherland ST does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Sutherland ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Sutherland ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Sutherland ST have a pool?
No, 2521 Sutherland ST does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Sutherland ST have accessible units?
No, 2521 Sutherland ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Sutherland ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Sutherland ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Sutherland ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Sutherland ST does not have units with air conditioning.
