2521 Sutherland ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Rare opportunity to an elegant contemporary home in Westlake! Walk to Eanes ISD schools and perfect location to downtown within 10 mins. Open floorplan with designer hardware, s.s. appliances, and Hunter Douglas designer automated curtain. Samsung washer/dryer included. Featuring the best in class living experience in Austin. Hidden neighborhood next to Barton Creek Greenbelt and conveniently close to work, school, shopping, and entertainment. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity.