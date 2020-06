Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets internet access range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Nice one bedroom in small condo complex near S. Lamar/Oltorf! - Nice one bedroom in small condo complex near S. Lamar/Oltorf. Easy access to all of S. Lamar shopping and dining. This unit has concrete floors and include basic cable TV and community Wifi! Come see this cozy rental! Pets are negotiable. There is a reserved spot for this unit close in the reserved lot. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE2514270)