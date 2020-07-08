Rent Calculator
2513 E 3rd st B
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM
2513 E 3rd st B
2513 6th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2513 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Holly
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 02/15/20 East Austin - Property Id: 9699
Beautiful property in the heart of Austin. Recently remodeled.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/9699
Property Id 9699
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5450332)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2513 E 3rd st B have any available units?
2513 E 3rd st B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2513 E 3rd st B have?
Some of 2513 E 3rd st B's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2513 E 3rd st B currently offering any rent specials?
2513 E 3rd st B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 E 3rd st B pet-friendly?
No, 2513 E 3rd st B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2513 E 3rd st B offer parking?
No, 2513 E 3rd st B does not offer parking.
Does 2513 E 3rd st B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 E 3rd st B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 E 3rd st B have a pool?
No, 2513 E 3rd st B does not have a pool.
Does 2513 E 3rd st B have accessible units?
No, 2513 E 3rd st B does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 E 3rd st B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 E 3rd st B does not have units with dishwashers.
