Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:54 PM

2510 W Braker Ln

2510 West Braker Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2510 West Braker Lane, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Gourmet Kitchen Island & Quartz Countertops

Smart-Home Package

Stainless Steel Appliances and Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Mud Rooms at Entry

Washer & Dryer with Folding Table and Drying Rack

Microwave and Dishwasher

Solid Wood Cabinets

Tile Backsplashes

Pendant Lighting

Multiple Options for High Speed WiFi and Cable

Kember Engineered Wood Flooring

Dual Vanities with Framed Mirrors

Walk-In Showers

Garden Tubs with Ceramic Tile Surrounds

Spacious Walk-In Closets

 ___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Resort Style Pools with Splash Lounge and Cabanas

Yoga and Training Studio with Climbing Wall

Business Cafe with Private Workstations and Conferences Rooms

Outdoor Dining with Grilling Stations

Carpeted and Air-Conditioned Hallways

Covered Outdoor Living Area with Kitchen and TVs

Dog Park

Pub Style Club Room and Billiards Lounge

Bike Storage and Maintenance Areas

Controlled Access Parking Garage

Reservable Resident Storage Spaces

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 W Braker Ln have any available units?
2510 W Braker Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 W Braker Ln have?
Some of 2510 W Braker Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 W Braker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2510 W Braker Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 W Braker Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 W Braker Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2510 W Braker Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2510 W Braker Ln does offer parking.
Does 2510 W Braker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 W Braker Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 W Braker Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2510 W Braker Ln has a pool.
Does 2510 W Braker Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2510 W Braker Ln has accessible units.
Does 2510 W Braker Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 W Braker Ln has units with dishwashers.
