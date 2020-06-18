2510 W Braker Ln

Amenities
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet Kitchen Island & Quartz Countertops
Smart-Home Package
Stainless Steel Appliances and Side-by-Side Refrigerators
Mud Rooms at Entry
Washer & Dryer with Folding Table and Drying Rack
Microwave and Dishwasher
Solid Wood Cabinets
Tile Backsplashes
Pendant Lighting
Multiple Options for High Speed WiFi and Cable
Kember Engineered Wood Flooring
Dual Vanities with Framed Mirrors
Walk-In Showers
Garden Tubs with Ceramic Tile Surrounds
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Community Amenities
Resort Style Pools with Splash Lounge and Cabanas
Yoga and Training Studio with Climbing Wall
Business Cafe with Private Workstations and Conferences Rooms
Outdoor Dining with Grilling Stations
Carpeted and Air-Conditioned Hallways
Covered Outdoor Living Area with Kitchen and TVs
Dog Park
Pub Style Club Room and Billiards Lounge
Bike Storage and Maintenance Areas
Controlled Access Parking Garage
Reservable Resident Storage Spaces