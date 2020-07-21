2504 Campfield Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Two Story South Austin Home - You won't want to miss this two story home nestled in the heart of the Grand Oaks community in South Austin! With easy access to nearby shopping, dining and major highways, you can't beat the location. Inside the home features vinyl plank, a spacious formal living/dining area, kitchen open to a informal living room, all beds upstairs, and a loft open to the formal space. Enjoy the spacious master suite with a walkin closet and lofty ceilings. Move quick as this home is sure to rent quick!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE4964644)