Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

2504 Campfield Parkway

2504 Campfield Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Campfield Parkway, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Story South Austin Home - You won't want to miss this two story home nestled in the heart of the Grand Oaks community in South Austin! With easy access to nearby shopping, dining and major highways, you can't beat the location. Inside the home features vinyl plank, a spacious formal living/dining area, kitchen open to a informal living room, all beds upstairs, and a loft open to the formal space. Enjoy the spacious master suite with a walkin closet and lofty ceilings. Move quick as this home is sure to rent quick!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE4964644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Campfield Parkway have any available units?
2504 Campfield Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Campfield Parkway have?
Some of 2504 Campfield Parkway's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Campfield Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Campfield Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Campfield Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Campfield Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Campfield Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Campfield Parkway offers parking.
Does 2504 Campfield Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Campfield Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Campfield Parkway have a pool?
No, 2504 Campfield Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Campfield Parkway have accessible units?
No, 2504 Campfield Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Campfield Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Campfield Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
