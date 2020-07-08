All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2501 East Side Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2501 East Side Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2501 East Side Drive

2501 East Side Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Edwards
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2501 East Side Drive, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
sauna
Great Home in Travis Heights! - Beautiful down to the studs renovation with an extravagant master suite near Travis Heights and walking distance to Congress. An abundant amount of kitchen cabinets and storage allows for any chef to spread out and get comfortable. Four official bedrooms, there is a 5th room that can be used as a bedroom or an office work space. The second floor has plenty of space for everyone to spread out and enjoy. Take some time to relax in the backyard via the hot tub or even the sauna! This home has it all.

(RLNE5738579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 East Side Drive have any available units?
2501 East Side Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 East Side Drive have?
Some of 2501 East Side Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 East Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 East Side Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 East Side Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 East Side Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2501 East Side Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 East Side Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 East Side Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501 East Side Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 East Side Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 East Side Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 East Side Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 East Side Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 East Side Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 East Side Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Gallery at Domain
11119 Alterra Parkway
Austin, TX 78758
Canyon Creek Apartment Homes
11316 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Colonial Grand at Canyon Pointe
9715 FM 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin