2500-B Allred Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8722543091 ---- Awesome 2000\'s built duplex in South Austin! Front yard maintained by HOA~tenant only responsible for back yard. Comes with fridge/washer/dryer. Hard tile in living areas downstairs. Great location near Slaughter/Manchaca~close to HEB, restaurants, shopping & Moontower Saloon! Tanglewood Forest Park nearby offers swimming pool, tennis court & trails. Massive Back Yard! $1550 Deposit/Move in charge $1550 First Months rent. AC filter delivery service included in rent. $250 One time Pet fee on move in per pet. $20 per month pet rent.