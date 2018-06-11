2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702

Amenities

East Austin - Property Id: 87309



Live in the Heart of East Austin! Move-In Special, 6 weeks free! New construction, casual comfort with stylish design, smart architecture and top-of-the-line amenities like a resort style pool, strength & cardio gym, resident lounges and rooftop patio. Along with beautiful, open floor plans and the contemporary use of raw materials, luxurious living with a local, artistic edge. Come check out the difference and live in the hottest area of Austin. Walking distance to coffee shops, grocery, breweries. Reply to schedule a Tour!

Property Id 87309



No Dogs Allowed



