Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702

Location

2420 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
gym
pool
coffee bar
clubhouse
East Austin - Property Id: 87309

Live in the Heart of East Austin! Move-In Special, 6 weeks free! New construction, casual comfort with stylish design, smart architecture and top-of-the-line amenities like a resort style pool, strength & cardio gym, resident lounges and rooftop patio. Along with beautiful, open floor plans and the contemporary use of raw materials, luxurious living with a local, artistic edge. Come check out the difference and live in the hottest area of Austin. Walking distance to coffee shops, grocery, breweries. Reply to schedule a Tour!
No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 have any available units?
2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 have?
Some of 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 currently offering any rent specials?
2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 pet-friendly?
No, 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 offer parking?
No, 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 does not offer parking.
Does 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 have a pool?
Yes, 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 has a pool.
Does 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 have accessible units?
No, 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 E 6th St Austin, TX 78702 does not have units with dishwashers.
