2415 East 8th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This modern East Austin home is minutes from Downtown Austin, UT, major events like SXSW and ACL, major employers, 183, 71, 290, and more! Check out the 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SBuCAPtA5Th&brand=0. The open/airy floor plan lets in plenty of natural light and combines concrete, wood, metal, and stainless appliances for a modern feel. The master suite opens to the back patio/yard and features an upgraded master bath with a decorative walk in shower plus his/her sinks. The guest bedrooms upstairs have all wood floors and excellent views over the large lot. Vacant and ready for to be your new home!

