Austin, TX
2415 East 8th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:42 PM

2415 East 8th Street

2415 East 8th Street · (512) 588-3890
Location

2415 East 8th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This modern East Austin home is minutes from Downtown Austin, UT, major events like SXSW and ACL, major employers, 183, 71, 290, and more! Check out the 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SBuCAPtA5Th&brand=0. The open/airy floor plan lets in plenty of natural light and combines concrete, wood, metal, and stainless appliances for a modern feel. The master suite opens to the back patio/yard and features an upgraded master bath with a decorative walk in shower plus his/her sinks. The guest bedrooms upstairs have all wood floors and excellent views over the large lot. Vacant and ready for to be your new home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 East 8th Street have any available units?
2415 East 8th Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 East 8th Street have?
Some of 2415 East 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 East 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2415 East 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 East 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 East 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2415 East 8th Street offer parking?
No, 2415 East 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2415 East 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 East 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 East 8th Street have a pool?
No, 2415 East 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2415 East 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 2415 East 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 East 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 East 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
