Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2407 Burly Oak Drive

2407 Burly Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Burly Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Austin Single Story - Welcome to Burly Oak! This single story home features "wood" vinyl plank flooring, white 2" faux wood blinds throughout house! Living room w/ wood burning fireplace, large window overlooking covered patio & fully fenced back yard & open to dining area. Kitchen w/ fridge, 5 burner gas range, dishwasher, disposal & pantry. Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, walk in closet & private full bathroom. Bedrooms 2 & 3 across the hall. Bathroom 2 close to bedrooms 2 & 3.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5680187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2407 Burly Oak Drive have any available units?
2407 Burly Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Burly Oak Drive have?
Some of 2407 Burly Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Burly Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Burly Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Burly Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Burly Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Burly Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2407 Burly Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Burly Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Burly Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Burly Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2407 Burly Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Burly Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2407 Burly Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Burly Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Burly Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

