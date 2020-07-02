2407 Burly Oak Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Austin Single Story - Welcome to Burly Oak! This single story home features "wood" vinyl plank flooring, white 2" faux wood blinds throughout house! Living room w/ wood burning fireplace, large window overlooking covered patio & fully fenced back yard & open to dining area. Kitchen w/ fridge, 5 burner gas range, dishwasher, disposal & pantry. Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, walk in closet & private full bathroom. Bedrooms 2 & 3 across the hall. Bathroom 2 close to bedrooms 2 & 3.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



