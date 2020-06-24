Rent Calculator
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133
2406 Rio Grande Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2406 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 Available 08/08/20 Pre-Leasing Now, Fall 2020, UT-West Campus - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom. Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020 Now
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4465690)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have any available units?
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 offer parking?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have a pool?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have accessible units?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have units with air conditioning.
