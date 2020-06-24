All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133

2406 Rio Grande Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2406 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 Available 08/08/20 Pre-Leasing Now, Fall 2020, UT-West Campus - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom. Pre-Leasing for Fall 2020 Now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4465690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have any available units?
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 offer parking?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have a pool?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have accessible units?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Rio Grande Street Unit 133 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
AMLI 300
300 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Gables Park Tower
111 Sandra Muraida Way
Austin, TX 78703
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin