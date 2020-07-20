2405 Sturgis Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/WkWzAOzzB0c *



Beautiful, well-cared-for 2 story, 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home with 2-car garage in The Bridges of Bear Creek. Master bedroom downstairs with nothing above it. Home is zoned to great schools! Wood deck in backyard and a second covered deck on upper level. Small, easy to maintain yard. Must see!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: 2-car garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2011



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Charming 2-story story brick home

- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more

- All hard surface floors in common areas downstairs

- Wide open floor plan, large living room

- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances



PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

