Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2405 Sturgis Lane

2405 Sturgis Ln
Location

2405 Sturgis Ln, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/WkWzAOzzB0c *

Beautiful, well-cared-for 2 story, 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home with 2-car garage in The Bridges of Bear Creek. Master bedroom downstairs with nothing above it. Home is zoned to great schools! Wood deck in backyard and a second covered deck on upper level. Small, easy to maintain yard. Must see!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-car garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2011

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Charming 2-story story brick home
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- All hard surface floors in common areas downstairs
- Wide open floor plan, large living room
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances

PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Balcony, Cable-ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Gas), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Loft Layout, Microwave, Office/Den, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Sturgis Lane have any available units?
2405 Sturgis Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Sturgis Lane have?
Some of 2405 Sturgis Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Sturgis Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Sturgis Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Sturgis Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Sturgis Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Sturgis Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Sturgis Lane offers parking.
Does 2405 Sturgis Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Sturgis Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Sturgis Lane have a pool?
No, 2405 Sturgis Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Sturgis Lane have accessible units?
No, 2405 Sturgis Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Sturgis Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Sturgis Lane has units with dishwashers.
