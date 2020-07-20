2405 Sturgis Lane

Amenities
*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/WkWzAOzzB0c *
Beautiful, well-cared-for 2 story, 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home with 2-car garage in The Bridges of Bear Creek. Master bedroom downstairs with nothing above it. Home is zoned to great schools! Wood deck in backyard and a second covered deck on upper level. Small, easy to maintain yard. Must see!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: 2-car garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2011
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Charming 2-story story brick home
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- All hard surface floors in common areas downstairs
- Wide open floor plan, large living room
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Balcony, Cable-ready, Central Air, Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Fireplace (Gas), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Loft Layout, Microwave, Office/Den, Refrigerator, Sprinklers (Auto), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)