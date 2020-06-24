All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2400 W 9th St

2400 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2400 West 9th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just Updated Deep Eddy/Tarrytown Cottage w/Large front porch - Great Deep Eddy Tarrytown location close to downtown and Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike trails. Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Cottage with large front porch, Updated kitchen with granite Counter, new cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless appliances including 5 burner gas range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Bathroom also updated with granite counter, tile to ceiling tub surround and new tile floor. Wood floors throughout rest of house, Both Bedrooms have 2 closets, separate indoor laundry area, 10 foot ceilings fenced back yard. No Aggressive Breeds. Available immediately.

(RLNE4705367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 W 9th St have any available units?
2400 W 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 W 9th St have?
Some of 2400 W 9th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 W 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
2400 W 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 W 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 W 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 2400 W 9th St offer parking?
No, 2400 W 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 2400 W 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 W 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 W 9th St have a pool?
No, 2400 W 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 2400 W 9th St have accessible units?
No, 2400 W 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 W 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 W 9th St has units with dishwashers.
