All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2400 E 6th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2400 E 6th St
Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:03 PM

2400 E 6th St

2400 6th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2400 6th St, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Why are you looking for a renter?
Moving out of state to pursue a new career and need to eliminate current rent to pivot from current lifestyle.

What do you love about this place?
This room is extremely spacious. The living room is completely furnished. The apartment has almost any amenity you can imagine. The location is extremely central in the city however the specific blocks around the complex are quiet. There is a gym downstairs. There is a rooftop balcony. There is a community lounge area with couches, a pool table, a printer, and Desktop Macs. There is a quiet office space downstairs to work and take important calls. The pool area has a grill available at all times. In the pool area there is also jenga, ping pong, and cornhole.

What isn't so great about this place?
You can hear some noises through the walls when someone is running upstairs. Not a ton of sunlight in the apartment unless you go on the balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 E 6th St have any available units?
2400 E 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 E 6th St have?
Some of 2400 E 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
2400 E 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 E 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 E 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 2400 E 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 2400 E 6th St offers parking.
Does 2400 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 E 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 E 6th St have a pool?
Yes, 2400 E 6th St has a pool.
Does 2400 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 2400 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 E 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane
Austin, TX 78758
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin