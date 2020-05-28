2400 E 6th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Why are you looking for a renter?

Moving out of state to pursue a new career and need to eliminate current rent to pivot from current lifestyle.



What do you love about this place?

This room is extremely spacious. The living room is completely furnished. The apartment has almost any amenity you can imagine. The location is extremely central in the city however the specific blocks around the complex are quiet. There is a gym downstairs. There is a rooftop balcony. There is a community lounge area with couches, a pool table, a printer, and Desktop Macs. There is a quiet office space downstairs to work and take important calls. The pool area has a grill available at all times. In the pool area there is also jenga, ping pong, and cornhole.



What isn't so great about this place?

You can hear some noises through the walls when someone is running upstairs. Not a ton of sunlight in the apartment unless you go on the balcony.