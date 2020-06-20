2319 Cromwell Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f1e30d0b8 ---- Hawthorne at the District is located just minutes from beautiful downtown Austin, TX in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood. If relaxing by our beautiful saltwater swimming pool, grilling at our outdoor kitchen or sitting back with friends at our outdoor fireplace sounds like you, then Hawthorne at the District is your perfect new home!Our community offers a wide variety of styles featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with renovated options available. Our renovated homes offer modern kitchens with stainless steel and black appliances, custom cabinetry, faux wood flooring and more! Additional features our homes include for your convenience are built-in bookshelves, private patio or balcony, washer and dryer connections, cozy wood-burning fireplaces and ample storage.