2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD

Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated gym pool dog park hot tub

Conveniently located near downtown Austin, IH-35, major employers and college campuses is this beautiful, affordable community. Enjoy being surrounded by huge oak trees with beautiful views and having access to wonderful amenities. Swim in one of the glittering pools, relax in the hot tub, take your furry friend to the dog park or work out in the equipped fitness center. There's no weight or breed restrictions here on pets! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live in a wonderful community at a price you can afford! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.