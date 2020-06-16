All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:19 AM

2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD

2317 South Pleasant Valley Road · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2317 South Pleasant Valley Road, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$848

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
Conveniently located near downtown Austin, IH-35, major employers and college campuses is this beautiful, affordable community. Enjoy being surrounded by huge oak trees with beautiful views and having access to wonderful amenities. Swim in one of the glittering pools, relax in the hot tub, take your furry friend to the dog park or work out in the equipped fitness center. There's no weight or breed restrictions here on pets! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live in a wonderful community at a price you can afford! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD have any available units?
2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD has a unit available for $848 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD have?
Some of 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD currently offering any rent specials?
2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD is pet friendly.
Does 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD offer parking?
No, 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD does not offer parking.
Does 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD have a pool?
Yes, 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD has a pool.
Does 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD have accessible units?
No, 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 S PLEASANT VALLEY RD does not have units with dishwashers.
