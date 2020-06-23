2317 E 2nd St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning refrigerator

Location, style, privacy, this home has it all! Less than half mile to Town Lake, Metz Park, hike and bike trails, steps from eclectic shopping and dining and metro lines into downtown. Huge Lot with a walled yard that creates a sound oasis from the city. New paint, hardwood floors and tile throughout. This 1920s era home has a large master, a 2nd bedroom and a bonus office/study/nursery. Separate dining and living areas, gas cook top, fridge and washer/dryer/laundry room included. You will be at home just minutes from the heart of Austin.