All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2317 E 2nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2317 E 2nd St
Last updated April 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

2317 E 2nd St

2317 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Holly
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2317 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, style, privacy, this home has it all! Less than half mile to Town Lake, Metz Park, hike and bike trails, steps from eclectic shopping and dining and metro lines into downtown. Huge Lot with a walled yard that creates a sound oasis from the city. New paint, hardwood floors and tile throughout. This 1920s era home has a large master, a 2nd bedroom and a bonus office/study/nursery. Separate dining and living areas, gas cook top, fridge and washer/dryer/laundry room included. You will be at home just minutes from the heart of Austin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 E 2nd St have any available units?
2317 E 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 E 2nd St have?
Some of 2317 E 2nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 E 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 E 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 E 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 E 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 E 2nd St offer parking?
No, 2317 E 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2317 E 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 E 2nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 E 2nd St have a pool?
No, 2317 E 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 E 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 2317 E 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 E 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 E 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78728
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin