2307 E 2nd St #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is your next home! Gorgeous 2 bed, 1.5 bath home conveniently located in downtown Austin. This house has it all, lots of upgrades. Concrete floors downstairs, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, bedrooms are upstairs with jack n jill bath. This house has 2 rooftop decks. Sit up there in the morning and drink your coffee while watching everything. (listed as a condo but it is a separate building with no attached walls) Fridge, High Efficiency washer and dryer stay. This is a MUST SEE!