2307 E 2nd St #B

2307 East 2nd Street
Location

2307 East 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is your next home! Gorgeous 2 bed, 1.5 bath home conveniently located in downtown Austin. This house has it all, lots of upgrades. Concrete floors downstairs, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space, bedrooms are upstairs with jack n jill bath. This house has 2 rooftop decks. Sit up there in the morning and drink your coffee while watching everything. (listed as a condo but it is a separate building with no attached walls) Fridge, High Efficiency washer and dryer stay. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 E 2nd St #B have any available units?
2307 E 2nd St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 E 2nd St #B have?
Some of 2307 E 2nd St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 E 2nd St #B currently offering any rent specials?
2307 E 2nd St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 E 2nd St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 E 2nd St #B is pet friendly.
Does 2307 E 2nd St #B offer parking?
No, 2307 E 2nd St #B does not offer parking.
Does 2307 E 2nd St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 E 2nd St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 E 2nd St #B have a pool?
No, 2307 E 2nd St #B does not have a pool.
Does 2307 E 2nd St #B have accessible units?
No, 2307 E 2nd St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 E 2nd St #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 E 2nd St #B has units with dishwashers.
