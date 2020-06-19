All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2302 East Side Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2302 East Side Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:02 AM

2302 East Side Drive

2302 East Side Drive · (512) 827-7262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Travis Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2302 East Side Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
One bedroom condominium located in one of Austin's most sought after neighborhoods off the SOCO strip. Unit has polished concrete floors, stainless appliances, European fixtures, washer and dryer. Top floor! Gated community with pool.

Central Austin, Travis Heights neighborhood, 1 block from Austin's famed SOCO (South Congress) strip. Walk to shops, restaurants, parks, and schools. 1/4 Mile from the prestigious St. Edwards University. On the the Austin Metro bus route (UT and Downtown Austin).

Rental Terms: 12-month lease term. Application Fee: $75, 1st Month's Rent $1,000; Security Deposit $1,000 and Pet Deposit $300; Pet Rent $25/mo - 25lbs weight limit, Non-aggressive breeds. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.

Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with Application. Application fee, 1st month rent, security and pet deposits are electronically submitted via Zelle: info@austara.com OR Venmo: @austara. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Garden/Low-Rise - Built 1972

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 East Side Drive have any available units?
2302 East Side Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 East Side Drive have?
Some of 2302 East Side Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 East Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2302 East Side Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 East Side Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 East Side Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2302 East Side Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2302 East Side Drive does offer parking.
Does 2302 East Side Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 East Side Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 East Side Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2302 East Side Drive has a pool.
Does 2302 East Side Drive have accessible units?
No, 2302 East Side Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 East Side Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 East Side Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2302 East Side Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity