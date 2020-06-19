2302 East Side Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

One bedroom condominium located in one of Austin's most sought after neighborhoods off the SOCO strip. Unit has polished concrete floors, stainless appliances, European fixtures, washer and dryer. Top floor! Gated community with pool.



Central Austin, Travis Heights neighborhood, 1 block from Austin's famed SOCO (South Congress) strip. Walk to shops, restaurants, parks, and schools. 1/4 Mile from the prestigious St. Edwards University. On the the Austin Metro bus route (UT and Downtown Austin).



Rental Terms: 12-month lease term. Application Fee: $75, 1st Month's Rent $1,000; Security Deposit $1,000 and Pet Deposit $300; Pet Rent $25/mo - 25lbs weight limit, Non-aggressive breeds. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.



Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with Application. Application fee, 1st month rent, security and pet deposits are electronically submitted via Zelle: info@austara.com OR Venmo: @austara. Contact us to schedule a showing.

Garden/Low-Rise - Built 1972