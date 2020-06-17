All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

224 Barton Springs Rd

224 Barton Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

224 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95a25410a4 ---- Find indulgence the moment you enter the boutique hotel-inspired lobby and lounge. Relax with friends at the infinity-edge pool complete with an open-air kitchen, water features, and outdoor grills. The Catherine's pedestrian friendly address will also offer direct access to Austin's famous Town Lake known for its endless parks, jogging paths and outdoor water excursions. Just steps away residents can shop and dine among eclectic retailers, designer shops and gourmet restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Barton Springs Rd have any available units?
224 Barton Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Barton Springs Rd have?
Some of 224 Barton Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Barton Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
224 Barton Springs Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Barton Springs Rd pet-friendly?
No, 224 Barton Springs Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 224 Barton Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 224 Barton Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 224 Barton Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Barton Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Barton Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 224 Barton Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 224 Barton Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 224 Barton Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Barton Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Barton Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
