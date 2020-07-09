2209 New York Avenue

Amenities
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an open floor, a large kitchen, a large deck and a pleasant backyard.
Amenities:
- Washer and dryer,
- Dishwasher,
- Master bedroom with 2 closets and a bathroom,
- Second full bathroom located between bedroom 2 and bedroom 3
- Plenty of free parking on the street and 2 spots in the driveway,
- Garden with a chicken coop if you are inclined to have chickens (optional)
- Fenced-in backyard
We will also provide lawn services.
The area is fairly quiet for a downtown home. There are coffee shops and good restaurants walking distance such as the Hillside Farmacy, the Blue Dalhia Bistro, Salty Sow, etc...
The Rosewood Park has baseball fields, a pool open all summer, and the Boggy Creek green belt for strolls.
The backyard is fairly large for a downtown home and makes our place unique. There are many bus routes near the house and it is a 10-15 min walk from the MLK light rail station.
The property will be available on December 1st. We are happy to accommodate lease durations between 6 months and 18 months (renewable).
Feel free to call/text Stephanie 512 439 9823 if you are interested. Thanks!