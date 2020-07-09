2209 New York Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an open floor, a large kitchen, a large deck and a pleasant backyard.



Amenities:

- Washer and dryer,

- Dishwasher,

- Master bedroom with 2 closets and a bathroom,

- Second full bathroom located between bedroom 2 and bedroom 3

- Plenty of free parking on the street and 2 spots in the driveway,

- Garden with a chicken coop if you are inclined to have chickens (optional)

- Fenced-in backyard



We will also provide lawn services.



The area is fairly quiet for a downtown home. There are coffee shops and good restaurants walking distance such as the Hillside Farmacy, the Blue Dalhia Bistro, Salty Sow, etc...

The Rosewood Park has baseball fields, a pool open all summer, and the Boggy Creek green belt for strolls.



The backyard is fairly large for a downtown home and makes our place unique. There are many bus routes near the house and it is a 10-15 min walk from the MLK light rail station.



The property will be available on December 1st. We are happy to accommodate lease durations between 6 months and 18 months (renewable).



Feel free to call/text Stephanie 512 439 9823 if you are interested. Thanks!