2205 Muroc ST

Amenities
ALL BILLS PAID EXCLUDING ELECTRIC & INTERNET/CABLE!! Enjoy living in this fully updated 1/1 in the heart of Crestview! This spacious apartment offers an open layout w/ fresh paint, upgraded fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. The unit comes with a refrigerator and onsite maintenance. PETS welcome! Minutes to Burnet Road, The Domain, Apple, entertainment, and more. Private parking lot and additional storage facility available. TXT ALEX20 to 88000 for a private showing & additional details.