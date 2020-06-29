All apartments in Austin
2205 Muroc ST
2205 Muroc ST

2205 Muroc Street · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Muroc Street, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
ALL BILLS PAID EXCLUDING ELECTRIC & INTERNET/CABLE!! Enjoy living in this fully updated 1/1 in the heart of Crestview! This spacious apartment offers an open layout w/ fresh paint, upgraded fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. The unit comes with a refrigerator and onsite maintenance. PETS welcome! Minutes to Burnet Road, The Domain, Apple, entertainment, and more. Private parking lot and additional storage facility available. TXT ALEX20 to 88000 for a private showing & additional details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

