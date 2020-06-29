2205 Muroc ST

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

ALL BILLS PAID EXCLUDING ELECTRIC & INTERNET/CABLE!! Enjoy living in this fully updated 1/1 in the heart of Crestview! This spacious apartment offers an open layout w/ fresh paint, upgraded fixtures, and stainless steel appliances. The unit comes with a refrigerator and onsite maintenance. PETS welcome! Minutes to Burnet Road, The Domain, Apple, entertainment, and more. Private parking lot and additional storage facility available. TXT ALEX20 to 88000 for a private showing & additional details.