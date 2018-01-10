All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2201 Langford Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2201 Langford Cove
Last updated April 5 2019 at 4:53 PM

2201 Langford Cove

2201 Langford Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2201 Langford Cove, Austin, TX 78723
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/Q8soWuph3Io **

Great East Austin home with 4bd/2ba, located within well established Windsor Park! One story home, corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Nestled close to Mueller with all the Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment that have made this New East Central an amazing place to live.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Royal Oaks Estate
YEAR BUILT: 2006

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Huge outside deck
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Deck, Driveway - Circle, Fenced Yard (Part), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Langford Cove have any available units?
2201 Langford Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Langford Cove have?
Some of 2201 Langford Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Langford Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Langford Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Langford Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Langford Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Langford Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Langford Cove offers parking.
Does 2201 Langford Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Langford Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Langford Cove have a pool?
No, 2201 Langford Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Langford Cove have accessible units?
No, 2201 Langford Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Langford Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Langford Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Tree
3715 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Corazon
1000 E 5th St
Austin, TX 78702
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin