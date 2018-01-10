2201 Langford Cove

Amenities

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/Q8soWuph3Io **



Great East Austin home with 4bd/2ba, located within well established Windsor Park! One story home, corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Nestled close to Mueller with all the Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment that have made this New East Central an amazing place to live.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Royal Oaks Estate

YEAR BUILT: 2006



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin

- Huge outside deck

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Deck, Driveway - Circle, Fenced Yard (Part), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)