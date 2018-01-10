2201 Langford Cove

Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/Q8soWuph3Io **
Great East Austin home with 4bd/2ba, located within well established Windsor Park! One story home, corner lot on a cul-de-sac. Nestled close to Mueller with all the Restaurants, Shopping & Entertainment that have made this New East Central an amazing place to live.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Royal Oaks Estate
YEAR BUILT: 2006
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Austin
- Huge outside deck
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Corner Lot, Deck, Driveway - Circle, Fenced Yard (Part), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)