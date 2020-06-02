All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 21 2019 at 8:43 AM

2200 W North Loop Blvd

2200 North Loop Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2200 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX 78756
Allandale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
We are looking to sublet our unit at Kensington Apartments directly off of Burnet Rd. Our lease ends July 21, 2019, and the unit is available for immediate move in. The unit is a one bed, one bath, roughly 800 sq ft, has central HVAC, fridge, dishwasher, and gas range. Apartment complex is in a great location, just off Burnet at North Loop, next to Peached Tortilla, Hat Creek, Torchys, El Tacorrido, Pinthouse Pizza, and lots more. Complex is quiet, has an old Austin feel, and great neighbors. There is a swimming pool freely available and a pool house you can rent out for events. Each building has a laundry room and a nice central courtyard with seating and a grill. We have several pieces of furniture that you can take or leave, including a couch and entertainment center, we can dispose of any you dont want. Pets allowed, no security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 W North Loop Blvd have any available units?
2200 W North Loop Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 W North Loop Blvd have?
Some of 2200 W North Loop Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 W North Loop Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2200 W North Loop Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 W North Loop Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 W North Loop Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2200 W North Loop Blvd offer parking?
No, 2200 W North Loop Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2200 W North Loop Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 W North Loop Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 W North Loop Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2200 W North Loop Blvd has a pool.
Does 2200 W North Loop Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2200 W North Loop Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 W North Loop Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 W North Loop Blvd has units with dishwashers.
