2200 W North Loop Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are looking to sublet our unit at Kensington Apartments directly off of Burnet Rd. Our lease ends July 21, 2019, and the unit is available for immediate move in. The unit is a one bed, one bath, roughly 800 sq ft, has central HVAC, fridge, dishwasher, and gas range. Apartment complex is in a great location, just off Burnet at North Loop, next to Peached Tortilla, Hat Creek, Torchys, El Tacorrido, Pinthouse Pizza, and lots more. Complex is quiet, has an old Austin feel, and great neighbors. There is a swimming pool freely available and a pool house you can rent out for events. Each building has a laundry room and a nice central courtyard with seating and a grill. We have several pieces of furniture that you can take or leave, including a couch and entertainment center, we can dispose of any you dont want. Pets allowed, no security deposit required.