217 Leland St

2 bedroom 1 bath house with sun room available for rent in a great location! - 2 bedroom 1 bath house with sun room in a great location that seems close to everything. Separate living room/dining areas. Many windows allow natural light in and brighten up the home, sun room overlooks back yard. Sun Room could be used as office/workout room/workshop area. Deep lot with private backyard and tall shade trees. Partial driveway space to get your vehicle off the street. Make ready pending and will be completed soon. Walk/bike to nearby shops, bars and coffee houses and enjoy everything this bustling area has to offer. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE5307040)