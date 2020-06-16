All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 215 West Garrett Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
215 West Garrett Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 West Garrett Run

215 West Garrett Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

215 West Garrett Run, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SOLOR POWER ELECTRIC INCLUDED!!! Location, Location, conveniently in North Lamar, one block to bus station. 3 beds, 2 full bath, covered back patio. Open floor plan, high ceiling. Totally remodeled, check the long list. Both Bath rooms totally remodel, kitchen totally remodel,new sidings, new wall/ceiling texture, new doors/trims,all new windows /sliding door. Granite, stainless steel, stone like tile, Nucore floor in bedrooms, LED lights, soft close drawers. etc.
SOLAR POWER!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West Garrett Run have any available units?
215 West Garrett Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 West Garrett Run have?
Some of 215 West Garrett Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West Garrett Run currently offering any rent specials?
215 West Garrett Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West Garrett Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 West Garrett Run is pet friendly.
Does 215 West Garrett Run offer parking?
No, 215 West Garrett Run does not offer parking.
Does 215 West Garrett Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 West Garrett Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West Garrett Run have a pool?
No, 215 West Garrett Run does not have a pool.
Does 215 West Garrett Run have accessible units?
No, 215 West Garrett Run does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West Garrett Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West Garrett Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jewel
1616 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
Sofia Apartments
2201 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78750
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Duet on 39th
305 W 39th St
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin