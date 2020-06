Amenities

Words truly cannot describe how unbelievably GORGEOUS this new Austin community is! The views are absolutely breathtaking of downtown and Lady Bird Lake! You'll have immediate access to South Congress and the 2nd Street District. Head to the rooftop private sky lounge complete with a resident bar and private dining room or lounge by the infinity edge pool complete with a fire pit, outdoor lounge and grilling stations. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or relax in the hotel-inspired lobby area. Other features include: 10 - foot ceilings with 8 - foot doors Keyless entry and USB charging ports Sonos Wireless HiFi system with built in speakers in living room Stone counter top accompanied with tile flooring and custom wood cabinetry Rainforest style shower heads and hand In-home washers and dryers Private terraces in every home Stainless steel appliance package with a microwave and side-by-side refrigerator Stone counter top with distinctive full granite backsplash and under mount sinks Dine-in Gourmet islands Custom wood cabinetry with under cabinet lighting Plenty of storage with 48" upper cabinets and pot and pan-drawers* Hardwood floors in kitchen and living areas You must see with your own eyes this immaculate property! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.