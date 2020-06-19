All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2124 E. 6th Street #301

2124 East 6th Street · (512) 657-6705
Location

2124 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2124 E. 6th Street #301 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
online portal
2124 E. 6th Street #301 Available 08/05/20 Luxury Living on the East Side! August Move In! - Spacious floorplan, modern fixtures, natural lighting, and east side living! Close to all the entertainment the East side has to offer. Down the street from downtown Austin.

Fantastic floorpan located in the popular TwentyOne24 Condominium building! Live in the city and enjoy the bustling streets lined with city lights. This isn't just a condo, it's an experience!

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 E. 6th Street #301 have any available units?
2124 E. 6th Street #301 has a unit available for $2,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2124 E. 6th Street #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2124 E. 6th Street #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 E. 6th Street #301 pet-friendly?
No, 2124 E. 6th Street #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2124 E. 6th Street #301 offer parking?
No, 2124 E. 6th Street #301 does not offer parking.
Does 2124 E. 6th Street #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 E. 6th Street #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 E. 6th Street #301 have a pool?
No, 2124 E. 6th Street #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2124 E. 6th Street #301 have accessible units?
No, 2124 E. 6th Street #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 E. 6th Street #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 E. 6th Street #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 E. 6th Street #301 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2124 E. 6th Street #301 has units with air conditioning.
