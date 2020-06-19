Amenities

2124 E. 6th Street #301 Available 08/05/20 Luxury Living on the East Side! August Move In! - Spacious floorplan, modern fixtures, natural lighting, and east side living! Close to all the entertainment the East side has to offer. Down the street from downtown Austin.



Fantastic floorpan located in the popular TwentyOne24 Condominium building! Live in the city and enjoy the bustling streets lined with city lights. This isn't just a condo, it's an experience!



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



(RLNE5848710)