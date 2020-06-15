All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2123 Dickson Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2123 Dickson Dr
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

2123 Dickson Dr

2123 Dickson Drive · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2123 Dickson Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Ever since you moved in here, you've experienced some new burdens you've never had before. First, close friends started to come to you for advice. Then, strangers have begun introducing themselves to you, shaking your hand and telling you how much you mean to them. Eventually, you started getting phone calls from B list celebrities looking for help on how to revive their careers. Since moving in here, you've become a radiant beacon of coolness. But with great power comes great responsibility, and nobody can handle that burden quite like you.  

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Fireplace in Selected Units

Bookshelves in Selected Units

Garden Windows in Selected Units

Granite Counters in Selected Units

Plank Flooring Upgrade in Selected Units

Wooded Creek View in Selected Units

Cabinet Upgrades in Selected Units

Microwaves in Select Unit

Vaulted Ceilings in Selected Units

Air Conditioner

Appliance Upgrades

Balcony

Dishwasher

Hall Closets in Selected Units

Refrigerator

WD Hookup

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Laundry Facility

Clubhouse

On-site Maintenance

Swimming Pool

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Dickson Dr have any available units?
2123 Dickson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 Dickson Dr have?
Some of 2123 Dickson Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Dickson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Dickson Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Dickson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2123 Dickson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2123 Dickson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Dickson Dr does offer parking.
Does 2123 Dickson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 Dickson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Dickson Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2123 Dickson Dr has a pool.
Does 2123 Dickson Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2123 Dickson Dr has accessible units.
Does 2123 Dickson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Dickson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2123 Dickson Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranchstone Gardens
11600 Argonne Forest Trl
Austin, TX 78759
Village Oaks
10926 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
Sofia Apartments
2201 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Walnut Park
12101 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity