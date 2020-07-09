All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

212 Turf Cove

212 Turf Cove · No Longer Available
Location

212 Turf Cove, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this enchanting two story, 5 bed / 3.5 bath white stone home in South Austin between Slaughter Ln and Manchaca. Home located in Stablewood at Slaughter Creeks subdivision, on cul de sac and backs up to Mary Moore Searight Park. Two Story Floor plan with master bedroom suite upstairs. Master bath includes jetted tub and shower. Fantastic walk in closet space! Bright and open interior with spacious main living area and 1-2 living rooms. Fireplace, modern stainless steel appliances, impressive kitchen island. Too many great features to name! Schedule a showing now to be first in line to rent this jewel of a property! Pet Friendly Home - Breed Restrictions Apply - 2 pet maximum Special Note - Home features 8 kilowatt solar panels installed in 2012 that will save $ on your electric bill. Close to the following: 5 mins to I-35 15 mins to Downtown 20 mins to ABIA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Turf Cove have any available units?
212 Turf Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 Turf Cove have?
Some of 212 Turf Cove's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Turf Cove currently offering any rent specials?
212 Turf Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Turf Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Turf Cove is pet friendly.
Does 212 Turf Cove offer parking?
No, 212 Turf Cove does not offer parking.
Does 212 Turf Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Turf Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Turf Cove have a pool?
No, 212 Turf Cove does not have a pool.
Does 212 Turf Cove have accessible units?
No, 212 Turf Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Turf Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Turf Cove does not have units with dishwashers.

