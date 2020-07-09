212 Turf Cove

Amenities

Check out this enchanting two story, 5 bed / 3.5 bath white stone home in South Austin between Slaughter Ln and Manchaca. Home located in Stablewood at Slaughter Creeks subdivision, on cul de sac and backs up to Mary Moore Searight Park. Two Story Floor plan with master bedroom suite upstairs. Master bath includes jetted tub and shower. Fantastic walk in closet space! Bright and open interior with spacious main living area and 1-2 living rooms. Fireplace, modern stainless steel appliances, impressive kitchen island. Too many great features to name! Schedule a showing now to be first in line to rent this jewel of a property! Pet Friendly Home - Breed Restrictions Apply - 2 pet maximum Special Note - Home features 8 kilowatt solar panels installed in 2012 that will save $ on your electric bill. Close to the following: 5 mins to I-35 15 mins to Downtown 20 mins to ABIA