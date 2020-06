Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

Happy Pannell Place 1940's cottage. True to it's heritage with hardwood floors, clapboard siding and architectural window screens. Kitchen opens out onto large deck and expansive back yard for easy entertaining. Ideally located a short bike ride from the many award-winning eateries of Manor Road, the MLK rail stop to downtown and all that the Mueller development has to offer.