Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

2108 N River Hills Rd

2108 River Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

2108 River Hills Road, Austin, TX 78733

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 Small Cabin for rent on Lovely Property - Property Id: 185791

Located in west Austin on a beautiful 1 acre piece property, this cozy cabin feels like your in the country but is very accessible to downtown Austin. Great for one individual due to the open floor plan. The kitchen was remodeled a year ago with a new refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is also a new washer/dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185791
Property Id 185791

(RLNE5376499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 N River Hills Rd have any available units?
2108 N River Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 N River Hills Rd have?
Some of 2108 N River Hills Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 N River Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2108 N River Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 N River Hills Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 N River Hills Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2108 N River Hills Rd offer parking?
No, 2108 N River Hills Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2108 N River Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 N River Hills Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 N River Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 2108 N River Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2108 N River Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 2108 N River Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 N River Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 N River Hills Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
