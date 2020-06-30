All apartments in Austin
2107 Chicon Street

2107 Chicon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Chicon Street, Austin, TX 78722
Blackland

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2107 Chicon Street Available 12/11/19 Eastside house with versatility! - We have a great 1 bedroom house with a super large dining area with an attached bathroom. The bedroom has an attached bathroom also. This layout could easily be used as a two bedroom house. The living area and bedroom have private entrances and access to the middle room and kitchen. Large backyard with shade tree great for entertaining. Recent upgrades include new vinyl plank flooring, fresh interior paint everywhere, new kitchen countertops and lots of design potential for the creative tenant! Easy walk, bike or scooter ride to Med School or Graduate School! Short or long term lease options available.

(RLNE4890866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Chicon Street have any available units?
2107 Chicon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2107 Chicon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Chicon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Chicon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Chicon Street is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Chicon Street offer parking?
No, 2107 Chicon Street does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Chicon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2107 Chicon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Chicon Street have a pool?
No, 2107 Chicon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Chicon Street have accessible units?
No, 2107 Chicon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Chicon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Chicon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Chicon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Chicon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

