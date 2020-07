Amenities

in unit laundry refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Great house and location in Scofield area, large single story 1841 SF, 3 Beds 2 bath, must see. Good size back yard. Ready for move in 1/6/2018. Refrigerator , Washer, and Dryer included. Home appliance warranty in place for your convenience. close to MOPAC, IH35, major employer and shopping Centers and many more.



(RLNE5769015)