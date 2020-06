Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

This comfortable 2/2 condo is located just off of Burnet Rd. Oasis-like complex offers quiet outdoor space and pool. Enjoy the view from 1 of 3 balconies. Additional amenities include assigned covered parking and in-unit washer and dryer. Walking distance to Burnet Rd. corridor with tons of retail, shops, food, etc. Tacodeli, Tumble22, Local Post Pub and DipDipDip are all next door. Owner pays water and trash.