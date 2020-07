Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

City living at its finest! This condo is located in Barton Hills, one of the most desirable areas in the city. This "bike friendly" neighborhood is minutes from downtown, Zilker Park, Barton Springs, South Congress, with easy access to MoPac & Capital of TX.Hwy. Features include an open living/kitchen floorpan, stained concrete flooring, stainless steal appliances, wine chiller, dual sided fireplace, double vanities in the master bath and a large fenced backyard.



