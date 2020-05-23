All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

2101 West 10th Street

2101 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 West 10th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available Now: Updated, spacious Tarrytown 4 bed / 4 bath, furnished or unfurnished, flexible lease term - Negotiable lease term. Will rent furnished or unfurnished. Corporate rental available as well. Spacious house with hardwood floors throughout. Open floorplan. Back deck has Downtown views. Large fenced front and backyard. Attached garage apartment is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Main house is 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Walk to Town Lake Hike and Bike Trails, Zilker Park, Deep Eddy Pool. Less than 5 minutes to Downtown.

Contact Michael Said to schedule viewing
512-789-6543
Michael Said, REALTOR
Realty Austin

(RLNE5471140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 West 10th Street have any available units?
2101 West 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 West 10th Street have?
Some of 2101 West 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2101 West 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 West 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2101 West 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2101 West 10th Street offers parking.
Does 2101 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 West 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 West 10th Street have a pool?
Yes, 2101 West 10th Street has a pool.
Does 2101 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2101 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

